Sportsman. Workout

Build an ideal body with bodyweight workouts.
- 50 pull-ups
- 50 hanging leg raises
- 100 dips
- 100 burpees
- 150 push-ups
- 150 bench dips
- 200 sit-ups
- 150 lying leg raises
- 250 squats
- plank for 500 seconds
- 1000 jumping ropes
Each workout routine is designed for training 3 times a week during 1 year.
Circuit Trainings:
- Upper Body
- Abs Workout
- Lower Body
- Street Workout
- + You can create individual circuit training
Lose some weight, build muscle, achieve outstanding results or just be fit.
Train at home, on the street or go to the gym. Make the phone your personal fitness trainer.
Features:
- automatic choice of the training program according to your level
- flexible workout schedule
- reminders won’t allow you miss the workout
- detailed statistics of your achievements
- сalories counter
- interface is simple and easy-to-understand
- adjust the internal timer to have a rest between sets and exercises
- input your results manually
- sync with Google Fit
- backup your data to Google Drive
- choose your color theme
It’s time to train!