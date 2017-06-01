Sportsman. Workout

Build an ideal body with bodyweight workouts.

50 pull-ups

50 hanging leg raises

100 dips

100 burpees

150 push-ups

150 bench dips

200 sit-ups

150 lying leg raises

250 squats

plank for 500 seconds

1000 jumping ropes

Each workout routine is designed for training 3 times a week during 1 year.

Circuit Trainings:

Upper Body

Abs Workout

Lower Body

Street Workout

+ You can create individual circuit training

Lose some weight, build muscle, achieve outstanding results or just be fit.

Train at home, on the street or go to the gym. Make the phone your personal fitness trainer.

Features:

automatic choice of the training program according to your level

flexible workout schedule

reminders won’t allow you miss the workout

detailed statistics of your achievements

сalories counter

interface is simple and easy-to-understand

adjust the internal timer to have a rest between sets and exercises

input your results manually

sync with Google Fit

backup your data to Google Drive

choose your color theme

It’s time to train!